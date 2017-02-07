WIND: Gusty and cooler behind the cold front

Finally the cold front that brought severe weather on Tuesday will begin to move into the region after midnight ET.

12am-3am exiting…There’s good news as this system appears to hold true to my last statement of little instability (Thanks to the lack of sunshine today).

The SPC will carry the Severe Thunderstorm Watch shifting east of a line north of I-20. A line of showers and gusty winds will continue to increase in the overnight ahead of the outflow and not necessarily along the front, so it’s losing the strength for any severe weather support but the TRUE energy will still be the winds from this system.

This is fast moving and will be accompanied by plenty of wind associated with the front and behind it, not to mention the thunderstorms, which may contain damaging wind. Expect a sunny and colder day Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast