WIND: Gusty and cooler behind the cold front

Bob Jeswald By Published: Updated:
3a137d7d87624bb798cac8a3a3281592

Finally the cold front that brought severe weather on Tuesday will begin to move into the region after midnight ET.

12am-3am exiting…There’s good news as this  system appears to hold true to my last statement of little instability (Thanks to the lack of sunshine today).

The SPC will carry the Severe Thunderstorm Watch shifting east of a line north of I-20. A line of showers and gusty winds will continue to increase in the overnight ahead of the outflow and not necessarily along the front,  so it’s losing the strength for any severe weather support but the TRUE energy will still be the winds  from this system.

This is fast moving and will be accompanied by plenty of wind associated with the front and behind it, not to mention the thunderstorms, which may contain damaging wind.  Expect a sunny and colder day Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast

67076534f93d47f38ca5b2c741124cb8 67076534f93d47f38ca5b2c741124cb8-copy

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s