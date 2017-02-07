WEATHER AWARE DAY: Thursday 12AM-3AM

Wednesday: Fog and drizzle early, with a few scattered showers and possible pop-up storm ahead of a strong surface front, poised to move through the region Late through Thursday morning.

Thursday early morning 12am-3am time frame: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, late line of storms, with strong gusty winds likely as far south as central Georgia. This is the cold front moving through finally from northwest to southeast. The farther south this line moves it’ll encounter stable conditions but there’s a window where discrete cells will rotate along the front across our north and west counties. These will most likely trigger a few isolated strong wind events and the least threat will be a weak tornado.  Colder and windy weather will follow.

