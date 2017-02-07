Turning Stormy by Evening

A round of rain and thunderstorms is expected to move into and through the middle of our area later today with the potential for some severe weather. WRBL First Alert Weather has designated this a Weather Aware day due to the risk of mainly damaging winds and hail with the late afternoon/early evening squall line.

A deep low pressure system around the Great Lakes region will track into Canada, well north of our area. But the combination of a warm, moist air mass and a wave in the upper jet stream is forecast to cross the southern states during the day, generating a batch of strong thunderstorms west of us in Mississippi. The storms are expected to form a squall line sweeping east across Alabama, arriving in Georgia during the early evening. This line will move quickly through, ending the storms by late evening in our area.

The storm system’s trailing cold front will remain north of us Wednesday, allowing for some shower activity as another surface low develops along the boundary. The front will finally move through Columbus by Thursday morning followed by cooler air and clearing skies, bringing pleasant weather the rest of the week.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast