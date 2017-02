Related Coverage Search is on for suspect in 3 deaths in Florida, Alabama

WEST POINT, Ga. — Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirms to News 3 they believe to a triple homicide suspect surrounded at a West Point hotel.

Officials say they saw his car in the parking lot of the hotel.

The U.S. Marshal, Georgia State Patrol SWAT and area law enforcement are working this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.