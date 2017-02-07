Search continues for spree killer in southern Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — The urgent search continues for a man suspected in three women’s murders – two in Florida and one in Alabama.

Investigators tell WRBL sister station WKRG the fugitive Billy Boyette Jr. also shot a fourth woman during a home invasion early Monday morning. Injured 28-year-old homeowner Kayla Crocker, whose 2-year-old son was home at the time but did not witness the shooting, was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say Crocker was likely not connected to Boyette, but he shot her to use her car in his getaway.

The 2006 white Chevy Cobalt, with a skull and crossbones sticker, damaged right rear passenger door, and Florida license plate 9613BJ, is believed to be carrying Boyette and his accomplice Mary Rice.

Rice was identified as a suspect at a 4:00 press conference by Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, who says enough evidence has been compiled against Rice to name her as a suspect.

In a 1:30pm update from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, new images show Boyette and possible accomplice Mary Rice walking in the woods. Boyette appears to be armed with a handgun in the images.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will only say the images were taken “recently,” as in, since the pair have been wanted by authorities. Deputies will not say where the images came from or where they were taken.

The 2006 Chevy Cobalt was rumored to have been seen on I-10 westbound in Baldwin County, though the exact location of the sighting is unknown. The vehicle could be in Baldwin County, Escambia County or even Mobile County if it continued traveling west.

CRIME TIMELINE

TUESDAY JAN. 31 — Boyette allegedly kills Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Moore, 49, at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, Florida

FRIDAY FEB. 3 — Boyette allegedly kills Peggy Broz, 52, at her home in Lillian, Alabama

MONDAY FEB. 6 — Boyette shoots Kayla Crocker, 28, in a home invasion in Beulah, Florida (Crocker expected to survive) and steals her car

Boyette is believed to have changed his appearance by shaving his head and his goatee. His companion, Mary Rice, is also believed to have dyed her hair orange to prevent being identified. The two were spotted at a Hardee’s at a gas station early this morning, shortly after the alleged home invasion.

Boyette is accused of three murders — two in Milton, Florida and one in Lillian, Alabama. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you recognize him, do not approach — call police immediately.