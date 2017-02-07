Pedestrian hit, killed in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga — LaGrange police say an investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night.

Georgia state troopers on the scene say the accident happened on Old West Point Road at about 8 p.m. Trooper Brad Turner tells the April Ross Show he did speak to the driver involved in the accident, but cannot confirm if charges will be filed.

The pedestrian’s name is also not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

—————

Video provided to WRBL News 3 by the April Ross Show.