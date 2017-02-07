Local expert breaks down President’s travel ban

By Published:
ash

COLUMBUS, Ga.- There are still some questions surrounding the travel ban executive order. WRBL breaks down the impact of the ban and where it could go from here.

Many claim to not understand the real purpose of the President’s travel ban. I caught up with a local political science expert to breakdown the President’s overall goal.

IN January President Trump SIGNED an executive order to keep refugees from entering the country for four months and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations out for three months.

A local political science expert is weighing in the president’s efforts.

“The problem with it is does the executive order supercede basic people’s rights to be able to travel to the United States they have family implications,” says Professor Fred Gordon,

Last week, Seattle U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily blocked the order.

President Trump says the fight over his travel ban could go to Supreme Court. He also says he hopes it won’t get to that point because the executive order is quote “Common Sense”.

