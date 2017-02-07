Harambe-shaped Cheeto sells for nearly $100K on eBay

A Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.

Bidding on the cheese snack began at $11.99 on January 28 when the seller says they opened a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to find the gem inside.

“This item is one of a kind!” reads the item description. “This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!”

The last bid for the unique delectable ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing shows a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become prime material for internet jokes and memes since his death last May. He was shot dead by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.