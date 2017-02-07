Glenwood sweeps AISA 3A basketball state championships

MONTGOMERY, Al – The Glenwood girls and boys basketball teams took home state championships Monday evening at the Cramton Bowl’s Multiplex in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Gators program swept the Alabama Independent School Association class 3A titles, adding more hardware to the stacked trophy case at the small Phenix City school.

The Lady Gators beat rival Lee-Scott for the fourth time this season, 56-43, to earn their third state title in the last four years.

The boys team, playing in their fifth straight Final Four, defeated Tuscaloosa Academy 50-31. Glenwood senior Trip Day was named tournament MVP after scoring a game-high 30 points. Day has committed to play college basketball at the University of North Florida.

The Glenwood boys team last won the state championship following the 2012-13 season.