CSU Lady Cougars earn win No. 20 on the season

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The 10th-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team won its 20th game of the season on Monday night, defeating Georgia College 70-58. The game was played in the Centennial Center.

Ashley Asouzu and Alexis Carter each finished with 18 points on the night to tie for the game’s scoring lead. Gabby Williams matched her career-high with 16 points. Keyrra Gillespie tallied eight rebounds and eight assists to go along with four points.

“Tonight wasn’t the prettiest effort, but it’s always a good night when you go on the road and win,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We shot the ball well, especially in the first half.”

Things rolled smoothly in the first two quarters for the Lady Cougars, as they got off to a hot start. After GC knocked down the opening shot, CSU scored eight unanswered points and ultimately stretched its lead out to 11 at 16-5 seven minutes into the contest.

Up 28-19 at the midpoint of the second quarter, Columbus State (20-1, 14-1 PBC) heated up and threatened to put the game out of reach. The Lady Cougars scored the next seven points and Williams’ jumper at the buzzer gave CSU a 43-24 edge at the halftime break.

CSU’s lead was still 19 (55-36) with just over one minute to play in the third quarter, but the Bobcats found late life.

Georgia College (12-8, 6-7) outscored the Lady Cougars 8-1 over the final 63 seconds of the quarter and then got the first basket of the fourth to get the margin down to 10.

Carter’s third 3-pointer of the night pushed the lead back to 13, however GC answered with five straight to cut CSU’s advantage to eight.

The Bobcats would get the lead down to seven on two occasions, but Britteny Tatum’s only basket of the night was a dagger from outside that pushed the lead back to double figures and sealed Columbus State’s 11th straight victory.

CSU took a season-low 51 field goal attempts, but made 51 percent of them on the night. The Lady Cougars were 5-of-13 from the 3-point line.

Georgia College was just 32.8 percent (19-for-58) for the game and 6-of-18 from downtown.

Columbus State will come back home for its second matchup of the season against Clayton State on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION