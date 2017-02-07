CSU falls in final seconds to Georgia College, 65-64

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Columbus State University men’s basketball team had two chances for a the game-winning shot, but neither went in as the Cougars fell 65-64 to Georgia College on Monday. The Peach Belt Conference match took place inside the Centennial Center.

Columbus State (16-6, 9-6 PBC) found itself down six, 65-59, with 1:31 to remaining in the game before making one final run. After Darius Joell went 1-for-2 from the free throw line, JaCori Payne hit two layups in the final minute to make it 65-64 with 30 seconds to go.

Needing to foul, CSU did just that sending the Bobcats to the line. GC missed both allowing CSU to get the final shot. JaCori Payne waited and attacked the rim putting up a runner in the lane. The shot was long rimming out, but Ryan Burnett was there for the rebound and put up a tip-in. However, it was short allowing Georgia College to escape with the win.

“This was a tough loss,” added CSU head coach Robert Moore. “It was a tight game throughout and the guys didn’t quit. We had the shot at the end, but it didn’t go our way. We will have to regroup and get ready for an important game on Wednesday.”

The game was tied 12 times and the lead changed hands seven times as the two sides battled throughout the night. It took a while for the offenses to get going as it was just an 11-11 game seven minutes in. A 3-pointer from Vic Ellis jump started things setting up the back-and-forth affair.

With the game tied at 18, CSU scored five straight points to open up the half’s largest lead. Michael Graham capitalized on a second chance opportunity to put the Cougars in front and John Lambert nailed a 3 to make it 23-18.

CSU would remain in the lead until the 1:12 mark when Georgia College tied it at 31 before going to the break deadlocked at 33.

Coming out of halftime, Georgia College (13-9, 7-6) wouldn’t go back in front until the 16:50 mark when it converted a three-point play to make it 40-39.

From there, the Cougars were never able to regain the lead. However, Columbus State tied the game on three different occasions with the last coming at the 8:06 mark when the game was tied at 50.

Georgia College broke the tie by scoring the game’s next six points to seize control with 6:12 remaining. The Cougars put together the one final run, but were unable to grab the win.

Payne and Burnett each had 13 points, while Marcus Dixon posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

As a team, CSU shot just 38.6 percent (22-for-57) and made just three of its 13 3-point attempts. At the free throw line, the Cougars shot 68 percent (17-for-25).

GC shot 47.8 percent (22-for-46), but also struggled from downtown shooting 25 percent (3-for-12). At the line, the Bobcats went 18-for-34.

Columbus State will return home to host Clayton State on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION