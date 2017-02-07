Attempted murder suspect surrenders at Phenix City apartments

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A WRBL News 3 reporter is on the scene where a wanted fugitive has surrendered at the Central Highlands Apartments complex.

Phenix City police confirm there was a man with outstanding warrants for armed carjacking and attempted murder who was hiding in the apartments on 22nd Avenue.

David Lee Hicks from Pensacola, Fl. was arrested on a murder warrant.
News 3’s reporter says police and U.S. marshals stormed one of the apartments right at noon Tuesday. A police department representative says law enforcement began gathering forces at the complex at 11 a.m. before entering the apartment where they say the suspect surrendered.

Investigators say they discovered a 5-year-old girl inside the apartment with the suspect. There is no word yet on if the two are related.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

