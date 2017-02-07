Attempted murder suspect surrenders at Phenix City apartments

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A WRBL News 3 reporter is on the scene where a wanted fugitive has surrendered at the Central Highlands Apartments complex.

Phenix City police confirm there was a man with outstanding warrants for armed carjacking and attempted murder who was hiding in the apartments on 22nd Avenue.

News 3’s reporter says police and U.S. marshals stormed one of the apartments right at noon Tuesday. A police department representative says law enforcement began gathering forces at the complex at 11 a.m. before entering the apartment where they say the suspect surrendered.

Investigators say they discovered a 5-year-old girl inside the apartment with the suspect. There is no word yet on if the two are related.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.