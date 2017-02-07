Alabama upsets No. 19 South Carolina in 4 OT win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sophomore Avery Johnson Jr. registered a career-high 23 points to help lead the Alabama men’s basketball team to an upset victory in quadruple overtime, 90-86, over 19th-ranked South Carolina on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves to an overall 14-9 record, including a 7-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

The win marks Alabama’s first true road win overt a top-25 team since defeating 21st-ranked Mississippi State 68-63 on Feb. 21, 2004. Moreover, it is the first quadruple overtime contest that the Tide has competed in since defeating LSU, 103-99, on Feb. 12, 1972.

The Tide bench outscored the Gamecock bench by a 56-5 margin in the 60 minute contest, and it won the rebounding battle by a 61-52 margin. Alabama shot 42 percent from the field on the night, while shooting 30 percent from beyond the arc.

The Alabama had three players finish in double figures led by Johnson Jr.’s 23 points. Juniors Ar’Mond Davis and Riley Norris collected 19 and 11 points, respectively. Norris also recorded a double-double, as he registered a season-high 14 rebounds.

The Tide will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 11, when it hosts 15th-ranked Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum in a game that is set to broadcast on CBS at noon CT.

COURTESY ALABAMA SPORTS INFORMATION