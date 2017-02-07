5-year-old dies after accidental Fort Valley shooting

FORT VALLEY, Ga — Police confirm a five-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in a Fort Valley apartment complex.

Police say officers responded to the call Monday night to find the young child injured at the Indian Oaks Apartments. Police confirm the shooting appears to be an accident.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The GBI is assisting the investigation.

Fort Valley is about one and a half hours east of Columbus.

