5-year-old dies after accidental Fort Valley shooting

By Published: Updated:
accidental_shooting

FORT VALLEY, Ga — Police confirm a five-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in a Fort Valley apartment complex.

Police say officers responded to the call Monday night to find the young child injured at the Indian Oaks Apartments. Police confirm the shooting appears to be an accident.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The GBI is assisting the investigation.

Fort Valley is about one and a half hours east of Columbus.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s