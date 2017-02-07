2 arrested, 1 on the loose in connection to 5 Corner Lotto shooting

Related Coverage CPD releases suspect information in 5 Corner Lotto shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have arrested two individuals in connection to the 5 Corner Lotto shooting and looking for a third.

18-year-old Jalontaye Cleveland and 18-year-old Dominique Collins were arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Police have a murder warrant out for 26-year-old Courtney Williams, a resident in Stewart County. Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information to the whereabouts of his location please call 911 or Sgt. A. Locey at 706-225-4291.

As News 3 has reported, patrol discovered two victims at the store, Vatsel Patel and his father Gautamkumar Patel.

Vatsel was passed away that night and his father was rushed into surgery and survived. Homicide investigators responded to took over the investigation.

Collins will have a Recorder’s Court hearing Thursday, February 9 at 9 a.m. Cleveland will have a Recorder’s Court hearing Friday, February 10 at 9 a.m.