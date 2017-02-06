WEATHER AWARE DAY: Tuesday afternoon storm threat

Bob Jeswald By Published: Updated:
b47767bc3a0e4390a43e5e068e4a61e6

WAD-Bottom-Line:  We’re not expecting a major/widespread severe weather event like January 21 and 22 but we’ll experience several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacting east central Alabama and west central Georgia. A higher risk for severe storms will likely impact central Alabama.  The storms we are expecting are capable of becoming strong to marginally severe, with heavy rainfall, damaging wind, and hail.

((Brief Analysis)) WAD (Weather Aware Day)  Heavy rainfall along with isolated storms producing gusty winds along the line. A few of these are capable of damaging wind, hail, brief heavy rainfall, even a sporadic weak tornado along the line or boundary.

((More in-depth)) WAD (Weather Aware Day)  Tuesday: 3ET/2CT-8ET/7CT Disruptive weather.

A cold front across the southern Plains will move eastward with a surface low moving east across the mid-West and the mid-Atlantic. The primary threat will be damaging wind, hail, brief heavy rainfall, even a sporadic weak tornado along the line or boundary.  The SPC’s report would likely warrant a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, unless central Alabama begins to see damage across the region, this could become a tornado watch west.

 

Exclusive First Alert local forecast

 

Day 2 outlook for Tuesday (NOAA/SPC)
Day 2 outlook for Tuesday (NOAA/SPC)

3883bbdb4a4b4efc8cb796c03001f09c b47767bc3a0e4390a43e5e068e4a61e6 832221481af7406a968dc175bdf9ee7c

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s