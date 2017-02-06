WEATHER AWARE DAY: Tuesday afternoon storm threat

WAD-Bottom-Line: We’re not expecting a major/widespread severe weather event like January 21 and 22 but we’ll experience several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacting east central Alabama and west central Georgia. A higher risk for severe storms will likely impact central Alabama. The storms we are expecting are capable of becoming strong to marginally severe, with heavy rainfall, damaging wind, and hail.

((Brief Analysis)) WAD (Weather Aware Day) Heavy rainfall along with isolated storms producing gusty winds along the line. A few of these are capable of damaging wind, hail, brief heavy rainfall, even a sporadic weak tornado along the line or boundary.

((More in-depth)) WAD (Weather Aware Day) Tuesday: 3ET/2CT-8ET/7CT Disruptive weather.

A cold front across the southern Plains will move eastward with a surface low moving east across the mid-West and the mid-Atlantic. The primary threat will be damaging wind, hail, brief heavy rainfall, even a sporadic weak tornado along the line or boundary. The SPC’s report would likely warrant a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, unless central Alabama begins to see damage across the region, this could become a tornado watch west.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast