Warming Leads to Rain

After a cool weekend we’re headed back to warmer temperatures, which in turn will lead to showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days. Columbus reached a high of 55º on Saturday and then only 53º under cloudy skies on Sunday, but temperatures barely dropped at all by Monday morning as warmer air began to stream into the state from the west.

The influx of milder air will result in highs near or above 70 degrees today through Wednesday, accompanied by rising dew points and an increase in humidity. A storm system currently along the California coast will emerge into the Plains by Tuesday, sending several waves of showers and thunderstorms over an area of the Plains and Midwest. We could see this activity as soon as Tuesday night, with some showers likely to linger into at least the early part of Wednesday. A few stronger storms are possible, though this does not appear to be a setup for tornadoes like we saw January 21-22.

The system will drag a cold front through our area to cool things off for Thursday, but a swift warmup will bring temperatures back up again in time for next weekend.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast