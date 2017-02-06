Trump team appeals to drop temporary stay on travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The White House says it expects the courts to restore President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an executive order founded on a claim of national security.

The next opportunity for the president’s team to argue in favor of the ban will come in the form of a response to a lawsuit by Washington state and Minnesota contending that Trump’s order harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal has ordered the Justice Department to file its briefs by 6 p.m. EST Monday.

The San Francisco-based appeals court has already turned down a Justice Department request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a temporary hold on the ban nationwide. That Friday ruling prompted an ongoing Twitter rant by Trump, who dismissed U.S. District Court Judge James Robart as a “so-called judge” and his decision as “ridiculous.”

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, both former secretaries of state, are joining former top U.S. national security officials in asking the courts to continue blocking President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order.

Most of the former officials served under President Barack Obama. They say travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority nations would disrupt “thousands” of lives,” while likely “endangering U.S. troops in the field” and hurting partnerships with other countries to combat terrorism.

The group writes the order will aid the Islamic State group’s “propaganda effort and serve its recruitment message by feeding into the narrative that the United States is at war with Islam.” They add: “Blanket bans of certain countries or classes of people are beneath the dignity of the nation and Constitution that we each took oaths to protect.”

The six-page document was provided to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Monday.