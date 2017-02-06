NY man wins contest, proposes to girlfriend on TV during Super Bowl commercial

(NEWS10) – WTEN was able to capture a very special moment as Chris Garguilo proposed to his girlfriend Kourtney Myers on television during Super Bowl commercial.

And obviously something went well because Chris got to dance with his future bride minutes after his face appeared on their home television screen.

Chris says he and Kourtney met in college five years ago and have been together ever since. But when Chris knew she was the one, he went ring shopping. It was at Northeastern Fine Jewelers where he was presented with the opportunity of a lifetime.

The jewelry store was running a contest to appear in its local commercial spot during the Super Bowl. Chris says he couldn’t think of a more memorable way to propose.

“It is possible that person has always been you,” says Chris in the ad.

Kourtney says she couldn’t believe it.

“Um I was really shocked,” says Myers.

Chris was very happy how it turned out.

“Amazing. It’s absolutely amazing how this happened,” says Chris.

Kourtney was asked what her name was and she said “Myers”. Then Chris laughed and said “not anymore”.

Chris Garguilo and Kourtney Myers – together forever, thanks to a local contest.