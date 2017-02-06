Millions calling out day after Super Bowl LI could have negative impact on businesses

Many Atlanta Falcons fans might feel some Super Bowl sadness after the team’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI Sunday.

Millions of people, either in celebration or depression, tend to skip work after the big game. But with all the people missing work, Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says that can have a drastic impact on local businesses.

“It creates some hostility between employees that are having to pull someone else’s workload,” Collins said about folks skipping a workday.

The Workforce Institute suggests that one out of every ten workers called out sick the day after Super Bowl 50. That’s about 16.5 million people who are spending the day somewhere else than their job. Collins says having even one or two employees skip a day could have negative effects for local businesses who depend on those employees to keep up normal operations.

“It affects not only the inner office workings, but it could also flow into the personal relationships between employees.”

Collins says pulling stunts like missing work the day after the Super Bowl or the National Championship could keep employees from earning bonuses, raises, or promotions. Many managers could mistake a missed work day for mixing up priorities, and a relationship could be ruined.

For those who are still in mourning after Sunday’s big game, check out the following excuse note from Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta.

Anyone need an excuse after a devastating Falcons loss? @wsbtv has you covered #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/0LSEB9DzSq — Joe Ripley (@JRipleyWRBL) February 6, 2017