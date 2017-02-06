Local chains offer free treats Monday

WRBL News 3 has some free goodies to share Monday. Three national chains with locations in the Valley have free food and drink promotions for residents to enjoy:
Four participating Bojangles locations will be giving out free sausage biscuits all day Monday, February 6.
- 7660 Schomberg Road, Columbus, Ga.
- 2883 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga.
- 3264 Victory Drive, Columbia, Ga.
- 2484 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, Ala.
The Dunkin’ Donuts on Veterans Parkway announces customers will be treated to free small coffees every Monday of February. A reminder of this month’s Monday dates:
- Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
- Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
- Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
- Monady, Feb. 27, 2017
The offer is only valid at the Veterans Parkway location.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announces an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its doughnuts.
To celebrate the new mix, anyone who buys a cup of the new brew will be treated to a free Original Glazed doughnut. The company says the promotion is offered at all locations nationwide and will run until February 28.