Local chains offer free treats Monday

WRBL News 3 has some free goodies to share Monday. Three national chains with locations in the Valley have free food and drink promotions for residents to enjoy:

Four participating Bojangles locations will be giving out free sausage biscuits all day Monday, February 6.

7660 Schomberg Road, Columbus, Ga.

2883 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga.

3264 Victory Drive, Columbia, Ga.

2484 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, Ala.

The Dunkin’ Donuts on Veterans Parkway announces customers will be treated to free small coffees every Monday of February. A reminder of this month’s Monday dates:

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Monady, Feb. 27, 2017

The offer is only valid at the Veterans Parkway location.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announces an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its doughnuts.

To celebrate the new mix, anyone who buys a cup of the new brew will be treated to a free Original Glazed doughnut. The company says the promotion is offered at all locations nationwide and will run until February 28.