Lane closures expected for utility work along Talbotton Rd this week

THOMASTON, Ga — Work continues this week on the Talbotton Road widening project.

According to a media release, utility work is being performed at various locations and may require lane closures. Contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. beginning Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10.

Weather permitting; contractors will be installing a lane closure to continue the installation of a water line along the eastbound shoulder at the intersection of 12th Street and Warm Springs Road and a sewer line under the westbound lane of Warm Springs Road between 35th Street and Calvin Drive.

Motorists are asked to be alert to trucks entering and exiting the roadway between Center Street and North Avenue as construction of a concrete wall continues along the eastbound shoulder.

The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two-lanes to four-lanes with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and terminates just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.