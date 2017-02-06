Internet reacts to Kellyanne Conway and “Bowling Green Massacre”

A top aide to President Donald Trump says Friday she misspoke when she cited a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never happened. But that didn’t slow the flood of jokes that followed her comments.

A day earlier, during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations by saying that Barack Obama instituted a similar policy for Iraqi refugees in 2011.

.@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees "were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

(There was no such massacre.) pic.twitter.com/sD3Nnb5xfE — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 3, 2017

“President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre, Conway says. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

That in fact also never happened.

Conway tweets Friday morning she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” during the interview.

Her description of the 2011 Obama administration policy as a ban was also inaccurate, but she didn’t correct that.

Social media has been quick to respond to Conway’s misstep.

A new website launched Thursday night mocks the Trump senior adviser by collecting donations for the “Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund.”

“We all still carry the vivid memories of what horrors occurred at Bowling Green, but some still relive those moments everyday as they work to rebuild a community torn apart,” the site’s description reads.

If you try to make a donation to the site, you are redirected to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) donation page. The ACLU reports millions of donations and a surge in memberships after Trump’s immigration order.

Cities around the nation also held mock vigils for the “massacre victims”, setting up candles and signs reading things like “We survived a massacre of the truth” and “RIP Truth.”

Conway has also been the subject on countless online memes and jokes.

Below are just a few responses to Conway’s comments:

Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. #AltFacts — Rob Lawson (@roblawsonjr) February 3, 2017

Our hearts go out to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre…. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6cjtwOQwPx — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 3, 2017

I claim 100% responsibility for that 2016 Bowling Green Massacre. pic.twitter.com/HQHe8c1CJK — Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) February 3, 2017

Thank you, @KellyannePolls for reminding us about the famous Bowling Green Massacre, which occurred on February 30th at 13:00. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 3, 2017

I wrote a doctoral thesis on the Bowling Green Massacre and now I have a Ph.D from Trump University. DeVos plagiarized it. — mauitam (@mauitam) February 3, 2017

Sad to see everyone politicizing the Bowling Green Massacre so soon after it failed to occur. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) February 3, 2017

Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 3, 2017

The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 3, 2017

"fetch me my tie!" sean spicer screams.

"w-which tie, sir?"

"my tie! the one! my favourite shade: bowling green massacre." pic.twitter.com/2eZIvhabWq — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 3, 2017

More people were killed in the Bowling Green Massacre than were killed in the Battle of Gettysburg. Period #BowlingGreenMassacre pic.twitter.com/NstplN0kOR — Sean Spicer Facts (@SeanSpicerFacts) February 3, 2017

THE BOWLING GREEN MASSACRE DESTROYED MY FAMILY:

I remember the Bowling Green Massacre as if it was yesterday. Perhaps it was, I'm not sure. — Rich Lowtax Kyanka (@lowtax) February 3, 2017