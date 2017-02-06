Internet reacts to Kellyanne Conway and “Bowling Green Massacre”

A top aide to President Donald Trump says Friday she misspoke when she cited a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never happened. But that didn’t slow the flood of jokes that followed her comments.
A day earlier, during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations by saying that Barack Obama instituted a similar policy for Iraqi refugees in 2011.
“President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre, Conway says. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
That in fact also never happened.
Conway tweets Friday morning she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” during the interview.
Her description of the 2011 Obama administration policy as a ban was also inaccurate, but she didn’t correct that.
Social media has been quick to respond to Conway’s misstep.
A new website launched Thursday night mocks the Trump senior adviser by collecting donations for the “Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund.”
“We all still carry the vivid memories of what horrors occurred at Bowling Green, but some still relive those moments everyday as they work to rebuild a community torn apart,” the site’s description reads.
If you try to make a donation to the site, you are redirected to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) donation page. The ACLU reports millions of donations and a surge in memberships after Trump’s immigration order.
Cities around the nation also held mock vigils for the “massacre victims”, setting up candles and signs reading things like “We survived a massacre of the truth” and “RIP Truth.”
Conway has also been the subject on countless online memes and jokes.
Below are just a few responses to Conway’s comments: