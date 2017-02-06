Former Ala. Gov. Don Siegelman to be released from Louisiana prison on Wednesday

(WIAT) — Former governor of Alabama Don Siegelman is set to be released from prison in Louisiana this Wednesday, February 8, according to a trusted source.

Siegelman was convicted of bribery in 2006 in connection with Richard Scrushy’s HealthSouth case. In the time since his conviction, Siegelman’s friends and family have been tirelessly working to ensure either an early release or full pardon for him as he’s continued to offer his opinions on Alabama’s political happenings from federal prison in Louisiana.

In Siegelman’s last letter, he told CBS42 News that he was “at peace” with Obama’s decision not to offer him a pardon.