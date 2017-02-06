Former Ala. Gov. Don Siegelman to be released from Louisiana prison on Wednesday

Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2011 file photo, former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman departs the Federal courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from Siegelman over his prison sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice. The justices had no comment Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, on their order letting stand a lower court ruling that rejected his request for a new sentencing hearing. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
(WIAT) — Former governor of Alabama Don Siegelman is set to be released from prison in Louisiana this Wednesday, February 8, according to a trusted source.

Siegelman was convicted of bribery in 2006 in connection with Richard Scrushy’s HealthSouth case. In the time since his conviction, Siegelman’s friends and family have been tirelessly working to ensure either an early release or full pardon for him as he’s continued to offer his opinions on Alabama’s political happenings from federal prison in Louisiana.

In Siegelman’s last letter, he told CBS42 News that he was “at peace” with Obama’s decision not to offer him a pardon.

