CPD looking for December CVS Pharmacy robbery suspect

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Columbus Police Department
Courtesy: Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

The suspect seen above is accused of robbing the CVS Pharmacy on Hilton Avenue back on December 11, 2016. Police say the suspect came in to the Pharmacy brandished a firearm and robbed the business.

Police describe the suspect as:

  • White male in his 20s
  • Blue eyes
  • Approximately 6′ tall

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact Sgt. Wendy Holland with the Columbus police at 706-225-4453.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s