CPD looking for December CVS Pharmacy robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

The suspect seen above is accused of robbing the CVS Pharmacy on Hilton Avenue back on December 11, 2016. Police say the suspect came in to the Pharmacy brandished a firearm and robbed the business.

Police describe the suspect as:

White male in his 20s

Blue eyes

Approximately 6′ tall

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact Sgt. Wendy Holland with the Columbus police at 706-225-4453.