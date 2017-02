COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Chattahoochee Valley lost a legend in local broadcasting.

Dave McManus passed away Sunday night. McManus is known for being an on-air personality in the 80s at V103, later known as Rock 103.

McManus then went to Sunny 100, then Kissin’ 99.3 in the 90s. McManus is being remembered on social media for being a pioneer in local broadcasting.

Bear O’Brian from Kissin’ 99.3 says he had a great voice and everyone loved him.