Albany, south Georgia storm damage remains vast

Greg Loyd Published: Updated:
albany

ALBANY, Ga-  Two weeks after the deadly storms, and south Georgia is still coping with massive devastation. Here’s a small glimpse of the type of conditions Albany is still dealing with in one of its hardest hit areas.

At the corner of Mock and Moultrie Roads in Abany, what’s left of a small retail space remains.  The building was literally twisted off its foundation. The metal frame of the building is just a pile of ruble. Not much but bricks remain in place.

Just down north of this building, a truck yard with semis has trailers that are twisted.

Neighbors in the immediate area have many trees and limbs littering the ground. Piles of debris line streets and sidewalks.

 

 

 

