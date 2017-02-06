2 new recovery centers to open for Georgia storm victims

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Two more Disaster Recovery Centers will open in southwest Georgia Monday to help those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds in January.

The new additions will be staffed with representatives from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other disaster-assistance officials who can provide information and guidance for storm survivors.

Dougherty County

Location:

Albany Mall

2601 Dawson Road

Albany, GA 31707

Crisp County

Location:

Cordele Fire Department

112 Eddie Road

Cordele, GA 31015

Hours at both:

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Sundays

The currently disaster-designated counties are Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox.

Survivors are urged to register with FEMA before visiting any Disaster Recover Center, but they can also do so at the center.

To register with FEMA:

Log onto DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the official FEMA app at Google Play or the Apple App Store; or, visit fema.gov/mobile-app. to download the app.

Call 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or VRS or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362.

The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in American Sign Language online.

To find other Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Georgia, log onto FEMA.gov and search for FEMA: DRC Locator.

For updates on Georgia’s current disaster response and recovery, follow @GeorgiaEMA and @FEMARegion4 on Twitter.