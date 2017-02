OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika Fire officials say no one is hurt following a fire at a popular barbecue restaurant.

Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather says firefighters got a call at 1:51 p.m. Central time Sunday that Papa Joe’s BBQ caught fire. Papa Joe’s is located on 2nd Ave.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire. News 3 is told no one was injured. Firefighters are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.