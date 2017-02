COLUMBUS, Ga. – Tonight, local NFL legends hosted a Super Bowl 51 watch party at the Occasions Event Center.

Dozens of people packed the event center to watch the game on several screens.

The celebrities included players who played and won a number of Super Bowls.

All of the proceeds from the watch party will benefit schools in Georgia and Alabama.

Most of the NFL legends are still rooting for the Falcons and hope they will see brighter days in the future.