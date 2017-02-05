How much does it cost to attend the Super Bowl?

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — A trip to the Super Bowl carries a huge price tag.

Officials say fans can expect to pay an average of $8,000 for travel, lodging and a ticket to the game.

Three fans who made the trip to Houston shared their total costs.

Travel

Chris was born and raised in New England and is a die-hard Patriots fan who now lives in Atlanta. Clearly, he wasn’t going to miss out on this one.

He said he flew into Austin, Texas. The flight was around $380 and then he rented a car and stayed with a friend.

Patricia, who has been a Pats fan for about 10 years, flew in from New York. Airline tickets for two were about $600 each.

Austin native Patrick drove up with his son, who is a huge Pats fan. He said gas for the whole trip was maybe $100.

Lodging

Luckily for Chris, he crashed at a friend’s place.

As for the other two, Patricia said she paid maybe $249.

Patrick is staying at a Marriott for about $200.

Ticket price

Chris said if and when they end up pulling the trigger, it’s going to be roughly $3,000 to $4,000 a ticket.

Patricia thinks the lowest price is $2,300, so they are going to try for $1,500.

Patrick looked at going to the game and said, “The prices were crazy. I love my son, but not that much.”

The total price tags climbed into the thousands of dollars but as Patricia said, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

She continued, “If you say you are going to do it, you do it once and you have a great time and you make the most of it; and it’s like going to Disney World but better.”