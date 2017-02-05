Active duty soldier shot, killed early Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left an active duty soldier dead Sunday morning.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton tells News 3 Christopher Warden was shot while entering an apartment on Armour Ave. Warden, 30, was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m.

Newton says Warden’s body will go to Atlanta in the coming week for an autopsy.

News 3 has not yet heard from Columbus Police for more details concerning this shooting death. News 3 also reached out to Fort Benning officials. But we’ve yet to get a response.