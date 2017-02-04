WRBL’s Phil Scoggins inducted into the Chattahoochee Sports Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ga. – After 19 years working at WRBL and numerous jobs in sports broadcasting, our WRBL News 3’s Phil Scoggins was inducted into the Chattahoochee Sports Hall of Fame Saturday night.

In front of family and friends, Phil was one of four other recipients to be inducted in the class of 2017.

Scoggins, a Lafayette, Ga native, was on the swimming and diving team at The University of Georgia. He then graduated with a degree in journalism and started his professional career as the sports director of WRFC-Radio, the flagship station for the Bulldogs’ basketball and football teams.

Scoggins thanked his family, friends and those who made an impact on his life in his acceptance speech.

“My heart is just overflowing and bubbling with thanksgiving,” Scoggins said. “One of the things that something like this makes you do is stop and recall the people that the stepping stones, the people that laid the groundwork for your career and made things happen for you. This is such an honor. I never expected it at all.”