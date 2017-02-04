Two arrested in Eufaula drug bust

Eufaula Police seized the drugs above, as well as cash and a 2003 Chevy Tahoe (Courtesy: Eufaula Police)
EUFAULA, Ala. – Eufaula Police have two people in jail in connection with a drug bust. Police seized a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe Friday during the search.

They also found more than $2,200 in cash, 24 grams of marijuana, and more than 16 grams of crack cocaine. Police seized an assortment of prescription pills in the drug bust as well.

Patrol officers first stumbled on the drugs during a traffic stop in the Dale Rd. area Friday morning. 26-year-old Dennise White and 24-year-old Jabori Henderson face a number of charges in connection with the bust.

Police believe the two had the intent to distribute the drugs found. Both are currently in Eufaula City Jail awaiting their bond hearings.

 

