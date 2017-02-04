Local barbershop educating young people through books

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Nappy Root Barbershop has recently implemented a new program that caters to local youth.

“Real Dads Read” is a program aimed at kids in elementary and middle school.

At the Nappy Root Barbershop, books are made available for the kids to read while they’re getting their hair cut.

Brandon Hicks owns the Nappy Root Barbershop and he says it’s important to pour into the youth because they represent the future leaders of tomorrow.

Hicks says not only does the program help guide the youth, but it also serves as a way to promote a change in culture for minority communities.

 

