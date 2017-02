COLUMBUS – A third quarter comeback helped the Lady Cougars go on to win 82-53 at home this afternoon. The 10th ranked Cougars are 19-1 on the season.

The men’s game however finished in a thriller. Tied at 81 all, the match went into overtime. Help from JaCori Payne (30 points) and a last minute surge knocked off Young Harris 90-87.

