Cougar Baseball Suffer’s First Defeat



COLUMBUS – A late rally came up just short, as the Columbus State University baseball team dropped its first game of the season on Saturday 5-3 in the series finale against Erskine. The game was played at Burger King Stadium.

Trailing 5-1 with the bases empty and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Cougars made things interesting.

Justin Evans legged out an infield single and pinch-hitter Gunar Drinnen worked one through the left side to put runners on the corners. After Drinnen moved to second on defensive indifference, Tyler Fichter lined a two-run single to left to cut the deficit in half and bring the tying run to the plate. However, the Cougar rally came to a come at that point.

“We had plenty of guys on base today, but we just weren’t able to get the big hit when we really needed it,” head coach Greg Appleton said. “We battled today and I thought we got some good work out of our bullpen.

“We would have loved to get a sweep, but we were still able to win a series against a good Erskine team and that makes the weekend a success.”

Columbus State (2-1) had its chances in the first two innings. Evans doubled into the left field corner to lead off the game. However, the sophomore would only get as far as third.

In the second, Lake Hart and Bryce Delevie each singled to put runners on the corners. Erskine (2-2) was able to wiggle off the hook though for the second straight inning to keep the game scoreless.

The Flying Fleet put a run up in the third and two more in the fourth to break the scoreless tie, and then added another in the top half of the seventh.

In the bottom half, Delevie broke through for the Cougars. The sophomore launched his first homer in a CSU uniform to left-centerfield leading off the inning to make it a 4-1 game.

Erskine added another insurance run with its third solo shot of the day in the ninth.

Albert Harless (0-1) got the start for the Cougars, allowing three runs on five hits in 3.2 innings. Luke Porter and Tyler Cadenhead covered the rest of the game, surrendering one run apiece.

Fichter and Delevie each went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in all three Cougar runs.

Columbus State will be at home again on Thursday against West Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.