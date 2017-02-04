Columbus man arrested after Russell Co. man dies following car crash

By Published:
Daniel Dottle, 29, faces DUI charges in a Friday night car crash. More charges could be pending.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police have a man behind bars in connection with a drunk driving accident that left another man dead. Police arrested Daniel Dottle from Columbus Friday night, after they say he was involved in a car crash that sent a Russell County man to the hospital.

Police say the accident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday on I-185 Southbound, just past the Buena Vista Rd. exit. Police say Dottle, 29, hit the back of a pickup truck, as his car was spinning out of control. News 3 confirmed with Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan that James Paige went to Midtown Medical Center with minor injuries. However, Bryan says Paige hyperventilated soon after the crash, and went into cardiac arrest.

Paige, 58, was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. Friday. His body will go to Atlanta for an autopsy. Dottle, meanwhile, faces DUI charge sand other traffic violations.

The Columbus Police Motor Squad Unit is conducting this investigation. More charges could be pending.

