Two Auburn men arrested in Drake Ave burglary

AUBURN, Ala. — Two Auburn men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred in 200 block of E. Drake Avenue.

20-year-old Travis Vickerstaff and 19-year-old Melike Philpot were arrested on charges of burglary 3rd degree and fleeing and attempting to elude police.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. February 2 they received a call of a burglary in process at a home on Drake Avenue. Responding officers were given a description of two men seen forcing entry into the back door of a home.

Both suspects were pursued after being observed my police and taken into custody shortly there after.

Vickerstaff received additional charges of resisting arrest and assault third degree. There were no serious injuries reported during the incident and no property was taken from the residence.

Vickerstaff and Philpot were both transported to the Lee County Jail. Vickerstaff remains in custody on a $7,500 bond, while Philpot is being held on a $6,000 bond.