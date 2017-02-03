Time to get back to February winter

A cooler start this weekend. Readings dipping down to 32° and highs climbing into the mid-50s. The surface high pressure across the mid-Atlantic and extending across the northern Gulf will keep us stable for the weekend, with a very weak return flow around the high pressure ridge bringing moisture way above the surface. How much will reach the surface will be limited at this point. We will stick to a few sprinkles or brief light rain. At this time we will keep the early week forecast mainly cloudy and our next best chance of wide-spread showers will come from a cold front. This cold front will come from a strong surface low over the Great Lakes.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast