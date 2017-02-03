Talks of new government center

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has formed an Advisory Commission to look into whether the city needs to build a new Government and Judicial Center.

The mayor says the current building needs major improvements.

Just a week after the Mayor announced this Advisory Commission several people became trapped inside of a Government Center elevator on Wednesday.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says the building is nearly 50 years old and that renovations are long overdue.

There are 3 options that they can possibly move forward with:

Completely gut and renovate the current building. Tear down the building completely and rebuild from the ground up. Build 2 completely separate buildings, which would include a Government Center and a Judicial Center.