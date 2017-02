(CNN) — A soldier on duty at a shopping mall near the Louvre museum in Paris opened fire on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, local media reports say Friday.

The man was seriously injured, CNN affiliate BFMTV says.

The French Interior Ministry tweets there is an ongoing “serious security incident” near the Louvre. A following tweet confirms there was an attacker armed with a machete who encountered an officer.

M.Cadot @prefpolice : 1 attaquant armé d'une machette s'est précipité vers les militaires et policiers en sécurisation au #Carrousel #Louvre — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017

BFMTV says the Louvre was evacuated and local metro stations closed.