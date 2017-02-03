Patriots – Falcons matchup expected to draw big crowds

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Houston may be more than 700 miles away, but local restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley anticipate a busy weekend. Shane Smith with Mr. Wing Sports Grill and Bar says they see an economic benefit from the Atlanta Falcons making it to the Super Bowl.

He says he’s seen more fans coming out to local restaurants to watch the Falcons play since they’re the area’s home team. Smith is expecting a huge crowd at Mr. Wing Sunday for the big game.

“We upped our staff to make sure everyone gets taken care of in a timely manner. We’ve doubled our kitchen staff to make sure food gets out on time and we’ve ordered about 10,000 wings to hopefully sell. We sold 7,000 last year so, hopefully we can hit 10,000 this year,” Smith said.

Smith says they typically sell 1,000 to 2,000 wings a day. The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Super Bowl LI.