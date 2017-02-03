Our Kitchen: Mandarin Orange Cupcakes

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box super moist white cake mix
- 1 12 oz. can of fanta orange soda or orange crush
- 1 15 oz. can of mandarin oranges
- 1 8 oz. container of whipped topping
- 1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple
- 1 3.5 oz. package instant vanilla pudding mix
STEPS:
- Pour box of cake mix in the bowl.
- Add Orange soft drink of your liking.
- Add drained mandarin oranges to the mixture
- Pour mixture in cupcake baking pan.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook for 15-20 minutes
- Prepare your icing after cupcakes have cooled.
- Mix cool whip, can of crushed pineapples, and instant vanilla pudding mix in bowl.
- Layer the cupcakes to your liking.