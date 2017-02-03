Our Kitchen: Mandarin Orange Cupcakes

By Published: Updated:
our-kitchen

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 box super moist white cake mix
  • 1 12 oz. can of fanta orange soda or orange crush
  • 1 15 oz. can of mandarin oranges
  • 1 8 oz. container of whipped topping
  • 1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple
  • 1 3.5 oz. package instant vanilla pudding mix

STEPS:

  1. Pour box of cake mix in the bowl.
  2. Add Orange soft drink of your liking.
  3. Add drained mandarin oranges to the mixture
  4. Pour mixture in cupcake baking pan.
  5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook for 15-20 minutes
  6. Prepare your icing after cupcakes have cooled.
  7. Mix cool whip, can of crushed pineapples, and instant vanilla pudding mix in bowl.
  8. Layer the cupcakes to your liking.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s