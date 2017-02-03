OPD asks for help identifying robbery suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for the community’s help to find two men suspected in a robbery Thursday.

A police statement says two workers at a construction site were held at gunpoint by two men demanding money and personal items. The robbery happened at the site at 3700 Pepperell Parkway.

Police say the suspects took items from the workers and ran off.

Both suspects are described as black males, last seen wearing black “hoodie” type sweat shirts and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline to remain anonymous at 334-745-8665.