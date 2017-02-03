Mayor Fuller gives state of the city address

OPELIKA, Ala. — The mayor of Opelika says the future of his city for 2017 and beyond is encouraging.

Mayor Gary Fuller addressed the community in his annual state of the city speech at Southern Union campus Friday. He highlighted the cities growing economy and the 1500 new jobs added over the last five years.

The Milken Institute ranked Opelika number six in their list of best-performing small cities in 2016. The mayor says he has a plan to continue growth in 2017.

“It’s all about progress that all starts with good paying jobs from our local industries and that creates demands for retail,” says Mayor Fuller.

Mayor Fuller also says he is looking to get funding from city council for a new police headquarters.

 

