Fundraiser for patients who need kidney transplants scheduled for Saturday in Buena Vista

Greg Loyd Published:
jimmy-update

COLUMBUS, Ga- A community benefit is planned for Saturday, February 4, for two people in need of kidney transplants.

Tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock, a basketball game fundraiser will be held at the old middle school gym on Burkhalter Avenue in Buena Vista.

Jimmy McMurray, 29, is one of the patients for whom the fundraiser is being held. News 3 first introduced you to McMurray last month. He’s on the waiting list for a kidney transplant.  To learn  more about McMurray, please click here.

Admission to the event is $2 per person.  Concessions will also be sold to help raise funds.

