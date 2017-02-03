Family thankful to News 3 viewers, community, and donors who helped teen get on life-saving transplant list

COLUMBUS, Ga- On this National Wear Red Day, when people across the country will wear red to bring awareness to heart disease and prevention, this update is especially moving.

A Columbus teenager in need of a heart transplant is now on the list to have the life-saving surgery. News 3 first introduced you to Trevon Falson in the fall. At the time, he needed to raise $5,000 dollars before his name would be placed on the heart transplant list.

News 3 is happy to report that his mother Barbara Brown says that thanks to News 3 viewers, the generosity of the community, and everyone who donated to Trevon’s GoFundMe account, Trevon will eventually have the transplant. For more on Trevon, please click here.

Brown says she keeps her keys close, as they must be ready to head out in a matter of minutes when the call comes from Atlanta. Above all, she says she thanks God, the community, and everyone who donated and prayed for the family.

News 3 plans to keep in touch with the family and keep you updated on Trevon’s progress.