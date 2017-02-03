CPD asking for public assistance in finding missing man

Published: Updated:
gary-mayes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police are asking for your help in locating a missing Columbus man.

Police say 41-year-old Gary Mayes left his home on 22nd Street near 12th Avenue Friday at 10 a.m.

Police say Mayes needs constant medical attention. Mayes was last seen on foot near the area of Country Club Road near Hilton Avenue.

He is described as:

  • 5’9″ in height
  • 190 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown/gray hair
  • He also wears eyeglasses and has a brown mustache/ goatee.

If located, please contact E-911 immediately. You may also contact the Special Victims Unit (Youth Services) at 706-653-3449/ 706-653-3400.

