BMW recalling 230K vehicles that may have Takata air bags

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 230,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers certain 3 series cars from 2000 to 2002, some 5 series cars from 2001 to 2002, and some X5 SUVs from 2001 to 2003.

The automaker says the vehicles may have had a driver’s air bag replaced with a Takata inflator after a crash or in a previous recall.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries have been blamed on the problem.

Dealers will replace the inflators if they’re made by Takata. The recall is expected to start on March 15.